NMIXX members look gorgeous in the concept photos for their first ever comeback ‘ENTWURF’

JYP Entertainment, the agency, released individual and group trailer images for the second single 'ENTWURF' on the official NMIXX social media handles on September 2nd. In the published image, the seven members are making a chic expression against the background of the trailer video set. The photos taken in the luxurious atmosphere are reminiscent of the protagonists in a mystery fairy tale.

The title song 'DICE' is a NMIXX POP genre that combines two or more genres into one song and allows you to feel various charms at the same time. NMIXX is ​​drawing attention from K-pop fans with a new album released 7 months after announcing the appearance of an all-rounder group with 7 dances, 7 vocals, and 7 visuals through their debut song ‘O.O’. 'ENTWURF' will be released on September 19th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

In this video, reminiscent of a game tutorial, the text 'NMIXX Adventure' and Sulyoon's narration appearing on the stage in a light brass sound raises the attention. Sitting around the round table, the seven members, Lily, Haewon, Sulyoon, Genie, Bae, Jiu, and Kyujin, catch the eye with their elegant styling, and each is a communicator, captain, doctor, driver, scout, detective, and engineer. A role is assigned and the game of dice begins. Unique pictures such as cats, dice, and dolphins are placed on the game board, and the silver sun engraved with the phrase 'MIXXTOPIA' in the center arouses curiosity.

The seven members, who were playing the game in tension, fell into an enemy trap, and the card they picked to escape was '1 minus 1 is None. What is minus 1 from None?' When Haewon answers 'N' to the sweet riddle, the picture of the cat on the game board disappears and escapes from the trap, and the game continues. The trailer, which ends with a cat sitting on the stage, adds to the anticipation of what kind of relationship it will have with NMIXX's worldview and how the flow will continue in the future.

