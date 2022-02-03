NMIXX’s members, debut date and more: All about JYP Entertainment’s upcoming girl group

On February 3 at midnight KST (February 2, 8:30 pm IST), JYP Entertainment officially announced the date and details for their new girl group’s debut! The upcoming girl group NMIXX is all set to debut on February 22 with their first single, ‘AD MARE’. The debut date was released through a teaser poster for ‘AD MARE’, as well as a moving version of the poster.

JYP Entertainment had officially announced the name of their upcoming seven-member girl group on January 26. Prior to this, the members of NMIXX had been introduced through dance videos and song covers. Watch NMIXX’s debut teaser clip, ‘NICE TO MIXX YOU’, below:

Following this, JYP Entertainment released debut photos for each of the members, as well as a debut trailer! Along with this, the members’ stage names and birthdays were also revealed. According to the posts, the stage names and birthdays of the seven members are as follows: Kyujin (May 26, 2006), Jiwoo (April 13, 2005), BAE (December 28, 2004), Jinni (April 16, 2004), Sullyoon (January 26, 2004), Haewon (February 25, 2003), and Lily (October 17, 2022). Watch NMIXX’s debut trailer, below:

NMIXX is JYP Entertainment’s first girl group since NiziU in December 2020. Before NMIXX, JYP Entertainment had also recently launched their new boy band Xdinary Heroes, which debuted in December 2021.

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s highly-anticipated debut single ‘AD MARE’ drops on February 22, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

