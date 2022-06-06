NMIXX, TNX, TEMPEST, Kep1er & more: Which is your favourite debut in 2022?

Halfway through 2022 and we have already seen some amazing debuts! NMIXX is a South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. The group consists of seven members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The group debuted on February 22, 2022, with their debut single album ‘Ad Mare’.

TEMPEST is a South Korean boy band under Yuehua Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Lew, Hwarang, Eunchan and Taerae. The group made their debut on March 2, 2022 with their debut extended play, ‘It's Me, It's We’. LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and Hybe Corporation. The group consists of six members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam and Hong Eunchae. The group debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’.

Kep1er is a South Korean girl group formed through the Mnet reality survival competition show Girls Planet 999 in 2021 and managed by Swing Entertainment and Wake One Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting. They made their official debut on January 3, 2022, with the extended play (EP) ‘First Impact’.

