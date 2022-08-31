NMIXX unveils track list for upcoming album ‘ENTWURF’ after intriguing puzzle teasers

On August 21 at 8:30 pm IST, rookie girl group NMIXX announced their comeback with their second single album ‘ENTWURF’. At the time, the JYP Entertainment girl group intrigued fans by quoting a tweet from a new Twitter account named ‘XXIWN’ and writing, “WARNING! NSWER please don't follow this account!” Little did fans know, NMIXX had an interesting set of puzzles in store!

Following this, on August 23 IST, NMIXX kicked off a round of seven mysterious puzzle teasers, giving hints about their upcoming release. After the seventh step of the crossword puzzle was revealed on August 29 IST, the girl group officially released the track list for ‘ENTWURF’ on August 30 IST.

The upcoming single album is set to include four songs, ‘DICE’, ‘COOL (Your rainbow)’, and the instrumental versions of both of these tracks. Out of these, ‘DICE’ is highlighted as NMIXX’s lead single from ‘ENTWURF’. The track list image also brings back the neon green previously seen in the teaser poster released by the girl group, announcing their upcoming album.

Check out the track list for NMIXX’s upcoming second single album, below:

NMIXX debuted in February 2022, with their first single album ‘AD MARE’, which included two songs ‘O.O’ (title track) and ‘Tank’. Comprising seven members, LILY, HAEWON (leader), SULLYOON, JINNI, BAE, JIWOO, and KYUJIN, NMIXX’s group name was first officially announced in January of this year, and is meant to refer to “the best combination for a new era”.

Marking the JYP Entertainment girl group’s first ever comeback, NMIXX’s second single album ‘ENTWURF’ is set to release on September 19 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

