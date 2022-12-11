NMIXX’s Haewon and LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon to hold a special stage at ‘2022 KBS Song Festival’

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and NMIXX’s Haewon will hold a special stage at the ‘2022 KBS Song Festival.’ Fans are overjoyed and can't wait to see them live.

At the end of the year, KBS hosts its yearly music festival. And recently, they had announced the lineup for the ‘2022 KBS Song Festival (Gayo Daechukje). Numerous well-known girl groups, including IVE, NewJeans, Aespa, Kep1er, and many others, were on the lineup. Meanwhile, Haewon of NMIXX and Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM will perform as '2-WONz,' a combination of their names. The pair will perform on a stage with a Y2K theme while showcasing their excellent performance abilities, according to KBS.

About NMIXX

NMIXX is a six member girl group under JYP Entertainment. It currently consists of members: Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, BAE, Jiwoo and Kyujin. Recently, Jinni left the group due to personal reasons and the group will continue as six members. They made their debut on February 22, 2022 with the first single album ‘AD MARE.’ They quickly became known as one of the year's most popular girl groups because of their catchy tunes and thrilling performances.

About LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a five member girl group under HYBE and Source music. The group consists of: Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Euchae. On May 2, 2022 they made their debut with the first mini album ‘FEARLESS.’ As the group puts out music, it emphasises the importance of being confident in oneself and moving on without worrying about what other people think. Their debut was a big success because they achieved worldwide popularity in less than a year after making their debut.