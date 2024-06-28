NMIXX’s Haewon sustains back injury during practice; to be seated at Music Core in Japan performance

NMIXX’s leader Haewon will keep her movements in check during the group’s upcoming performance. She has sustained a minor back injury during practice this week. Therefore, according to the medical professionals’ advice, she will be seated during Music Core in Japan.

On June 28, JYP Entertainment announced that Haewon suffered a back injury while practicing this week. She immediately visited a hospital and went through a thorough examination.

Though it’s a minor injury and won’t affect her daily life, she is still advised to minimize movements while performing choreography. In accordance with the physician’s recommendation, JYP Entertainment advised her to refrain from excessive movements and rather focus on her recovery.

With this NMIXX’s agency also revealed that Haewon won’t participate in the choreography during the group’s upcoming midyear special Music Core in Japan. She will perform while seated at the festival scheduled on June 29 and 30.

JYP Entertainment vowed to consider her health a top priority so she recovers soon.

Here's a fan-translated version of JYP Entertainment's official statement:

Who is Haewon?

Oh Hae Won, better known by her stage name Haewon is a member of the six-piece girl group NMIXX. She is assigned as the leader and main vocalist of the sextet. She is renowned among the fans for her unique charm and bubbly personality that uplifts anyone’s mood instantly.

It is also reported that before debuting with NMIXX, she was a trainee for 4 years.

More about NMIXX

NMIXX is a six-piece girl group formed by SQU4D, a subsidiary of JYP Entertainment. Initially, the group debuted with seven members. However after Jinni left the lineup on December 9, 2022, the group continued to soar high as a sextet. The current members of NMIXX are Haewon, Sullyoon, Lily, Kyujin, BAE, and Jiwoo.

The group made their debut on February 22, 2022, with their first single labrum AD MARE. Their distinguishing mixx-pop genre immediately granted significant attention and the songs started climbing high on music charts.

The all-rounder members are known for producing power-injecting music with quality performance, multiple beat changes, and an addictive chorus that leaves a mark. Some of their massive hits include DASH, O.O, DICE, TANK, Party O’Clock, Roller Coaster, Love Me Like This, and more.

