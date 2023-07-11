NMIXX's Kyujin, Lily involved in drone accident during K-909 recording; JTBC addresses stage fire reports

NMIXX, a girl group under the management of JYP Entertainment, has gained a significant fan following due to their impressive vocal and dance skills as well as the unique qualities of each member. However, an online rumor recently surfaced claiming that an unprecedented accident took place while the group was participating in the recording of a musical variety show. This rumor generated significant interest among internet users.

NMIXX’s appearance on JTBC’s K-909 program

According to fans who attended the filming of NMIXX's performance for the music talk show K-909 on July 10, there were several safety concerns during the shoot. Netizens have pointed out that the accident was a result of mishandling stage props, which led to a fire and subsequent chaos at the scene. One fan described the situation, stating, "There was a fire on stage, someone fainted, and a drone got tangled in Kyujin's hair and Lily got hit in her arm by a drone." It was a shocking and terrifying pre-recording experience for the fans. Instead of feeling excited about hearing NMIXX's new song before their comeback, their main concern was ensuring their own safety.

JTBC’s K-909 respond to the issue

Later that evening, the production team of K-909 responded to the reports, providing an explanation. They stated, "There was an issue with a part of the set, specifically the pink muhly grass used as a stage prop, which caught fire. Once we noticed the fire, we promptly evacuated NMIXX from the stage and extinguished it using a fire extinguisher. Additionally, we ventilated the area." However, they denied the claims of an audience member fainting, stating that during the shoot, one audience member expressed feeling unwell and left the filming location accompanied by a staff member.

Regarding the incident involving the drone and Kyujin, the K-909 team provided clarification, stating, "When the drone accidentally got tangled in Kyujin's hair, we immediately halted filming and ensured she was unharmed. After confirming her safety, we resumed filming." They concluded by expressing, "Fortunately, no one was injured, but we will intensify our efforts to prevent accidents in the future."

NMIXX comeback album A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream

In the meantime, NMIXX is gearing up for their highly-anticipated comeback with the single album A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream and the title track Party O'Clock, set to be released on July 11 at 6 p.m. KST. Fans can enjoy the group's latest teasers as they eagerly await the comeback.

