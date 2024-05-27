‘No brain no pain brotha’: BTS’ RM poses with MONSTA X’s Joohoney in military uniforms; SEE PIC

BTS’ RM, who is currently enlisted in the military but dropped his latest solo comeback album, has shared a new update from his service.

The BTS leader moments ago posted an adorable story with a photo strip where he is posing with fellow rapper Joohoney of MONSTA X. Joohoney later reshared the story and called him ‘brotha’ (brother).

On May 27, 2024, RM of BTS shared an adorable Instagram story where he was posing with MONSTA X’s Joohoney. The BTS leader shared a photo strip with four photos of him making adorable poses with Joohoney.

RM captioned the story ‘Victory 15th Division’. It should be noted that RM and Joohoney are both currently serving in the 15th Infantry Division of the South Korean military.

Meanwhile, Joohoney, after minutes of RM sharing the story, posted the photo strip on his Instagram story as well with the fun caption: No brain, No pain brotha (with a salute emoji).

It was fun to see that fellow rappers and K-pop idols RM and Joohoney found each other in the military and are having fun together.

Check out the story shared by RM with Joohoney and his reshared update here:

More about RM’s recent activities

RM, the BTS leader and captivating rapper and songwriter, recently dropped his highly awaited second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. The album was released alongside a trippy music video for the lead track LOST! at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST) on the same day. Previously, a captivating video of the pre-release single Come back to me was released.

Meanwhile, RM released a special video featuring his bandmate Jimin titled Mini & Moni Music on YouTube. In the video, the BTS members discussed a lot of things, from military enlistment and mental well-being to their music career. They also listened to the album Right Place, Wrong Person.

The album Right Place, Wrong Person features a total of 11 songs delving into various aspects of life and the moments of feeling lost, out of space, and stranger.

