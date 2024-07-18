No Gain No Love: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae's chemistry in script reading session raises hype for upcoming rom-com

No Gain No Love is a much-anticipated romance comedy that will be premiering this August. The drama starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Sang Yi revolves around an ambitious woman who doesn't want any loss and hence fakes a marriage to get a promotion.

Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi have worked together before in the popular drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021 which gained a lot of popularity.

No Gain No Love script reading

On July 18, tvN released a video and pictures of the script reading session from their upcoming drama No Gain No Love featuring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and more. The video gave a glimpse of the chemistry that the main characters would share and also loosely explained the plot. Many a time the cast can be seen laughing together during the session raising anticipation for the release. Watch the video and the pictures below.

More about No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love is expected to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total, which will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

