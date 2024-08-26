No Gain No Love: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae's late-night proposal previewed in ep 1 stills ahead of premiere

No Gain No Love will be premiering on August 26. To increase the anticipation for the upcoming drama, the network dropped stills from the first episode. Fans eagerly await the release as Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae and Lee Sang Yi star as the leads. Lee Sang Yi and Shin Min Ah have also worked together in the hit 2021 drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

On August 26, tvN dropped preview stills from episode 1 of No Gain No Love. The pictures show Shin Min Ah's character, Son Hae Young at a convenience store late at night where Kim Young Dae's character, Kim Ji Wook, works. Son Hae Young goes to the convenience store to ask Kim Ji Wook to marry her for convenience so that she can succeed at her job. See the stills below.

No Gain No Love is set to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total, which will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Hae Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

