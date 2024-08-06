No Gain No Love teaser: Shin Min Ah gets excited about congratulatory money received on wedding with Kim Young Dae

A new teaser for Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae starrer No Love No Gain has been unveiled. The drama is highly anticipated as the star cast comes together with the talented crew for this refreshing plot to life.

Shin Min Ah is known for her roles in hits like Homwtown Cha Cha Cha and Our Blues. Kim Young Dae has impressed with his work in projects like Shooting Stars and Moon in the Day.

On August 6, tvN dropped a new teaser for their upcoming drama No Gain No Love. The teaser features Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae who are all smiles on the day of their fake wedding. As soon as the ceremony comes to an end, Shin Min Ah's character gets all excited about the congratulatory money received. She appears to be happier about the money than her own wedding.

Watch the latest teaser below:

No Gain No Love is expected to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total, which will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Advertisement

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

ALSO READ: Save Me turns 7: Reasons to watch this spine-chilling psychological horror drama starring Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, and Woo Do Hwan