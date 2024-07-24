No Gain No Love teaser: Shin Min Ah is cheapskate who dislikes spending unnecessarily in upcoming rom-com; Watch

No Gain No Love is a much anticipated business romance comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun. Anticipation runs high as the release date nears and fans get to see glimpses of the upcoming drama. This would also be the second time Lee Sang Yi and Shin Min Ah would be appearing togetehr in a drama. They had also worked on the hit series Hometowm Cha Cha Cha.

No Gain No Love teaser 1 featuring Shin Min Ah

On July 24, tvN dropped the first teaser of their upcoming drama No Gain No Love featuring Shin Min Ah. In the short video her character complains about how congratulatory money is supposed to be about exhange of money but in her case it is only loss. She also intorduces herself and Son Hae Yong (literal meaning 'no loss' in Korean) and stresses on the word Yong as it means 'zero'. Watch the teaser below.

More about No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love is expected to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total, which will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

