'No intention to insult': BTS' RM addresses Bad Religion lyrics controversy during live session

BTS' RM addresses the controversial lyrics issue which garnered massive criticism. The leader turned on the Weverse live session on August 30 to catch up with fans. During the live session, he made a heartfelt statement saying that there was no intention to hurt any religion. Clarifying that he respects all beliefs and religions, he asked fans to believe his words.

BTS' RM addressed the Bad Religion lyrics controversy

The Wild Flower singer previously shared a song called Bad Religion by Frank Ocean which led to many fans accusing him of Islamophobia due to the lyrics of the song. He addressed this issue urging fans to believe his intentions behind it. He said, "You guys keep saying I insulted a religion but I didn't. There was no intention or purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion. I know what's going on on Instagram, I can see. but there was no such purpose or intention to insult a religion, okay?". He further added, "It's a song guys. I'm not apologizing. I have my own soul. I'm 30 years old, and I can express my truth. Please, a word is a word. Don't assume! believe my words". The Indigo singer clarified that he was indeed being honest, "I know my limits, even when I'm telling my truth I can't convince every person and some might say Oh you're lying, you're insulting but I just can't lie guys, I can't lie to you. I'm being honest. Please have a heart".

RM sharing the song Bad Religion controversy

A dialogue between a person and their cab driver, who serves as their therapist was the inspiration of the lyrics of the song Bad Religion written by Frank Ocean. Allahu Akbar, which is Arabic for "God is Greatest," and the phrase "Don't curse me" are used in the lyrics. Muslim fans have felt offended by the song and its harsh viewpoint. There are many interpretations of the songs but fans and people who were uncomfortable about it criticized RM for sharing the song with followers on Instagram. Many fans of the song writer as well as the leader of BTS came to his defense as he received comments with hate speech.

