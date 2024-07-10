No Loss in Love FIRST LOOK: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae hold fake wedding ceremony in sneak peak; SEE

No Loss in Love is a much-anticipated romance comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Sang Yi. Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi have worked together before in the popular drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021 which gained popularity among a global audience. Kim Young Dae has impressed with his roles in dramas like Shooting Star and Extraordinary You. Shin Min Ah is known for Our Blues and Oh My Venus.

No Loss in Love first look featuring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae

On July 10, tvN released a video montage which included snippets of their drama lineup for 2024. The video also included a glimpse of their upcoming drama No Loss in Love. The image featured Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae as they tied the knot for their fake marriage in the drama. Watch the video below.

More about No Loss in Love

No Loss in Love is expected to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total which will be airing every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up she had to share everything and now as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Advertisement

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer raises anticipation with script reading PICS