‘No need to worry’: EXO’s Suho addresses group’s current status following D.O.'s departure from SM Ent

EXO member Suho's message to fans has gained widespread attention. On October 19, Suho reached out to fans through a private messaging app. In his message, Suho reassured fans that there won't be any issues with EXO promotions. Read on to know more.

Suho reassures fans

EXO’s Suho, the group leader, reassured fans regarding the group's future promotions. This came in response to news about fellow member D.O. establishing his own agency for solo activities. In a viral message, Suho communicated there was no need to worry about EXO promotions and asserted that he would take full responsibility.

Initially concerned about D.O.'s new agency, fans found solace in Suho's message, leading to an outpouring of support. Fans expressed admiration for Suho and firmly defended the group, emphasizing their unity and commitment to EXO.

D.O. leaves SM Entertainment

A day after SM Entertainment denied reports of Chanyeol and Sehun leaving the agency, news surfaced about D.O.'s departure. Media outlets reported that the K-pop idol would leave to establish his own company alongside his longtime managing director. In response, SM Entertainment clarified that D.O.'s exclusive contract would conclude in early November.

After discussions, it was mutually decided that while EXO promotions will continue with SM Entertainment, his newly established company will handle his acting and solo pursuits with one of their managers. Hence, D.O. will continue his group promotions through SM Entertainment.

The day before D.O.’s news, several reports surfaced indicating that Chanyeol and Sehun would not renew their contracts with SM Entertainment upon expiration. These reports further suggested that the K-pop idols would be signing exclusive contracts with different agencies.

In response, SM Entertainment categorically dismissed all such claims. The company emphasized that the agreements signed by EXO members at the end of the previous year are still valid. However, SM Entertainment also clarified that, in terms of personal pursuits, members have the freedom and consent to engage in those activities through their respective companies. Amid these developments, fans expressed gratitude for Suho's comforting message.

