NO PROBLEM: TWICE's Nayeon and Stray Kids' Felix share live band version of the song; WATCH

TWICE's Nayeon, who turns 28 today, released a live performance for her B-side track NO PROBLEM. Fans were excited to see a special live band version of the song. But she was not alone, Stray Kids' Felix also joined Nayeon and featured on the song. NO PROBLEM is one of the B-side tracks from her solo debut mini-album IM NAYEON which was released in 2022.

The special live band version of NO PROBLEM by TWICE's Nayeon and Stray Kids' Felix

TWICE's Nayeon rings in her 28th birthday celebrations by giving fans a surprise with a much-awaited performance clip for NO PROBLEM. But the joy was doubled when fans were surprised to see that Stray Kids' Felix also features in the song. Nayeon performed NO PROBLEM together with a live band. Previously, when her solo debut mini-album IM NAYEON was released, she did not promote her B-side song titled NO PROBLEM on the music shows as a part of her solo debut. Fans loved the song titled NO PROBLEM but could not witness a performance of the song and wished to see the performance of the B-side track live. This live clip is now the first-ever performance of the song NO PROBLEM. You can watch the performance clip by going to the link attached below:

About Nayeon and her solo debut

Nayeon whose full name is Im Na Yeon is a singer from the K-pop group TWICE under JYP Entertainment. Nayeon holds the position of a vocalist and a dancer in the group. Nayeon made her K-pop industry debut with TWICE in 2015. Nayeon along with group activities also took out time to make her solo debut. She released her debut EP titled IM NAYEON with a lead single titled Pop! in June 2022. The album was widely received by the fans. It topped the Circle Album Chart and debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 charts in the United States.

