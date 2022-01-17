No season 3 of Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap warns against casting call scam involving popular show

Maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that there is ‘no season 3 of Sacred Games happening’. Fans of the popular web series might be disheartened reading this, but Kashyap took to his official social media space to share the news with netizens. Sharing a screenshot about an apparent casting call for the series, Anurag clarified that it’s a scam and that there is no such development in place.

Last night, Anurag took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of another Ig story on his feed. The screenshot belonged to an account named ‘rajbeer_casting’, and the user had put up a fake casting call requiring four women and one man for Sacred Games Season 3. The note shared by the user read, “Hello All Finally the Opportunity has come Casting for Sacred Games 3 Netflix Series Direct – Anurag Kashyap Female 20 -27 years To play lead Role Must be ok with bold scenes Female 20 -28 years Second lead to play dancer Must be ok with bold scenes Female 30 – 40 yeas To play village aunt Must be ok with bold scenes Female 50+ years to play villain Must be ok with bold scenes Male 20-28 years to play agent Make-up Artist Fashion stylist Shoot in Mumbai Shoot dates to be announced soon.”

Sharing this note on his feed, Anuraag clarified that it’s a scam and that he will be taking action against the person posting this. Anurag’s caption read, “This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Sacred games happening . I am filing an FIR against this person”.

Take a look:

Coming to the series, Sacred Games is a Hindi-language crime thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The series has been directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin's Sacred Games is a must watch series amid lockdown