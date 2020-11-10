No Touch Princess: Shin Hye Sun & CLOY star Kim Jung Hyun feature in 'Instagram meets Joseon dynasty' posters

Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun star in tvN's upcoming drama No Touch Princess and recently, new funky character posters were unveiled promising a laughter-filled ride where modern meets tradition.

As we're soon embarking towards December, which will mark the end of this questionable year, there are several K-dramas to look forward to. One of them is tvN's upcoming series No Touch Princess, which stars Shin Hye-sun of Angel's Last Mission: Love fame, Kim Jung-hyun of Crash Landing on You fame, Bae Jong-ok of Graceful Family fame and Kim Tae-woo of The Tale of Nokdu fame.

For the unversed, No Touch Princess is a historical fusion drama about a man from the modern times whose soul gets trapped in a Joseon dynasty queen's body. To get fans excited for No Touch Princess, funky character posters were recently unveiled which included the characters dressed in traditional clothes but in the Instagram format while the posters read as "in-soo-tagoo-ram," spelt out with Chinese characters via Newsen and Soompi. Hye-sun, who plays the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a chef working in the Blue House along with the body of Kim So-yong, a Joseon dynasty queen, is seen striking a modern pose as the only character aware of what IG is. "This will be a shock, but try not to be too shocked. The truth is, I’m a man," the caption reads while her ID is @fake_cowdragon which hints at her dual personality.

Next up we have, Jung-hyun, who plays King Cheoljong, a weak and ineffective king on the outside but has a sharp and strong-willed side which he keeps hidden. Jung-hyun strikes a 'thinking' pose for his character poster with the caption, "The queen seems most unusual and strange. As if she comes from a different world, while his ID is @king_ironbell1831. Then we have Jong-ok as Queen Sunwon, the true power behind the throne as historically, she was the queen consort to a previous king who adopted Cheoljong when a new king needed to be found. While Jong-ok focuses on her looks in her character poster, her caption reads as, "The reason that I try to stay young and beautiful is because I’m going to stay in power," with her ID being @Queen.soon1.

Finally, we have Tae-woo as Sunwon's younger brother Kim Jwa-geun, who also holds the keys to power alongside his sister. With an intense stare for his character poster, Tae-woo's caption reads as, "Instead of who we are, it’s more important who we should be," while his ID is @left-guen.kim

Check out No Touch Princess' funky 'Instagram meets Joseon dynasty' Character Posters below:

We're promised plenty of laughs with No Touch Princess and can't wait for December!

Are you excited to watch No Touch Princess? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You: Kim Jung Hyun REUNITES with co stars Seo Ji Hye, Yoon Ji Min & Lee Jung Hyo; Watch

A source from No Touch Princess shared with Newsen, via Soompi, "There will be a lot of laughs and unpredictable situations that occur when a free-spirited, modern man with a lot of bluster ends up in the body of a Joseon queen, who leads a strict and restricted life. Please look forward to the 'soul-swapping' scandal when the 'So-yong from another world' brings a new whiff of change into King Cheoljong’s life."

No Touch Princess premieres on December 12.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×