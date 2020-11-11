No Touch Princess Teaser: Shin Hye Sun's theatrics as a man trapped in a queen's body will leave you in splits

Judging by the brand new hilarious teaser of No Touch Princess, the tvN series is already turning out to be an unmissable December drama starring Shin Hye-sun as a man from the 21st century trapped in a Joseon dynasty queen's body

December is soon coming upon us and year-end dramas are something that we can very much look forward to. Amongst the highly-anticipated dramas scheduled for premiering next month, we have the upcoming tvN series No Touch Princess which stars Angel's Last Mission: Love star Shin Hye-sun, Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun, Graceful Family star Bae Jong-ok and The Tale of Nokdu star Kim Tae-woo.

After leaving us impressed with the 'Instagram meets Joseon dynasty' character posters which were unveiled yesterday, we now have a brand new teaser of No Touch Princess to sink our teeth into. The one-minute teaser gives us a witty introduction at Hye-sun's dual personality character; a man named Jang Bong-hwan from the 21st century who is trapped in the body of Kim So-young, a queen from the Joseon dynasty. The teaser kickstarts with Bong-hwan being in shock to find out that he's in the wrong body in the wrong time period, via Soompi.

An irritated Bong-hwan refuses to accept his cruel fate and we see him using So-yong's body to try hilarious stints in an attempt to go back to the modern era. This includes dunking So-young's head in ice water with the attendants screaming and pulling their queen out and also hitting her head hard. Her attendants are comically baffled to see their queen in such an ill state as the main attendant yells, "Fetch the royal physician. The queen is acting strange."

Towards the end of the teaser, we see Bong-hwan having a funny breakdown as he dramatically goes down on his knees exclaiming, "I just want to go back!" The ending few seconds sees Bong-hwan challenging the scared attendant to a fight holding So-yong's fists up. Moreover, it's Hye-sun's theatrical expressions that will leave you in definite splits.

Watch No Touch Princess' hilarious teaser below:

We can't wait to see what Hye-sun has in store for viewers with No Touch Princess!

Meanwhile, No Touch Princess premieres on December 12.

