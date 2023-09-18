'NO WAY HE HIT THIS': BTS' Jungkook takes on new dance challenge; Choreographer reacts

BTS member Jungkook is taking over the internet with his recent dance challenge on TikTok. The Seven Singer started following the choreographer and his reaction was noteworthy. BTS' Jungkook showed off his moves in this spectacular choreography on social media.

BTS' Jungkook takes on new dance challenge

On September 17, the Euphoria singer took to TilTok to share a video of him grooving to a trending dance challenge. Fans on the internet praised the singer for his dancing skills yet again. The choreographer of the song, who goes by the name KN contacted the BTS maknae on TikTok DMs. As KN was surprised to see Jungkook do his challenge he wrote, "Bro Thank you so much for doing my dance and tagging me in your video." He once expressed his gratitude once again. To which Jungkook replied with a "Yeeeeeeeeah!!!". KN posted a reaction video to this incident in the most endearing way. In the video, he captioned, "JK followed me and did my dc (dance challenge)". KN went to the back and did the infamous goal celebration gesture known as siu which is done by renowned Football player Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans of BTS have been pouring much love on the choreographer and he took to Instagram stories to appreciate all the praises and love.

Jungkook's recent activities

During an interview with a radio station, Jungkook spoke about his plans on what to do with his TikTok account. The singer unintentionally made the world know about his presence on the app. While using he realized that he did not want to fall behind in any trend. Knowing that things move faster on social media he expressed his wish to learn something new. He revealed that he would now use the account more actively and for promotions. And keeping his promise, he recently took on two dance challenges which include the Smoke dance challenge choreographed by Bada Lee.

Jungkook's achievements

He released his solo debut single Seven on July 14. The song has broken multiple records and received awards like the Song of the Summer Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs and Audacy's Artist of the Summer award. The singer has crossed over 28.9 monthly listeners on Spotify with over 700 million streams on Seven feat. Latto.

