No Way Out: Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun withdraws from K-drama amid drug abuse allegations; DEETS inside

South Korea’s top star actor Lee Sun Kyun has landed into trouble after facing severe drug abuse allegations. Known for his role in the Academy Award-winning black comedy film Parasite, Lee Sun Kyun was recently confirmed to be involved in a drug-related case. As the case gained traction, the actor on October 23 was stepping down from his upcoming project No Way Out.

Parasite Star Lee Sun Kyun departs from the K-drama No Way Out

According to a leading Korean media source, the My Mister actor faced charges from the Incheon Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation for alleged violations of the Narcotics Management Act. Following the incident, a few industry insiders stated that the actor is determined to step down from his role in the K-drama. The production company had earlier halted shooting for two weeks to let the case sink in. However, the makers of No Way Out have now released a statement confirming the same in reaction to the report.

No Way Out stated “Following the recent incident involving actor Lee Sun Kyun, he willingly conveyed his decision to resign, recognizing the need for substantial time to address the situation. The production team supported his choice in coordination with the management. Filming continues as planned without any delays.”

More about the K-drama No Way Out

Lee Sun Kyun was slated to take up a lead role in the mystery thriller No Way Out. Production was scheduled to begin on October 21. The K-drama is about two opposing groups in society who get embroiled in a conflict after a public bounty of 20.0 billion KRW (about 14.8 million USD) for catching a deadly criminal is announced. Lee Sun Kyun’ was supposed to play the character of a police officer Baek Jung Sik. In the K-drama, his job was to protect the public from dangerous criminals regardless of their group. The project stars Yoo Jae Myung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Mu Yeol, and Lee Kwang Soo in the key roles.

More about Lee Sun Kyun’s drug abuse controversy

On October 19 it was reported that the drug investigation department of the area was conducting a covert operation against an A-lister. After an internal investigation, a series of hints pointed towards the actor’s involvement in the drug case. As the news broke, Lee Sun Kyun’s agency HODU&U Entertainment released an official statement addressing the issue. In the note they mentioned that They are currently verifying if the charges against Lee Sun Kyun are true. In addition, HODU&U Entertainment declared that they intend to cooperate completely and honestly with all authorities.

