No Way Out: Signal’s Cho Jin Woong to replace Lee Sun Gyun after drug controversy

Actor Cho Jin Woong, best known for his work in K-drama Signal, is in discussion to join the cast of No Way Out. If this goes well, then the actor might replace Lee Sun Gyun’s role in the show. No Way Out is an upcoming TV series that takes place after a notorious criminal is released from prison, leaving the segment of society divided over the prize money to catch him back. Lee Sun Gyun was recently embroiled in a drug-related case. The actor announced on October 23 that he would be withdrawing from his next film No Way Out.

Cho Jin Woong in discussion to join the cast of No Way Out

On October 30, an industry insider reported that Cho Jin Woong has reportedly received the offer to star in the upcoming crime thriller. The report further states, that the actor has been offered to take on the lead role of the show. Prior to withdrawing, Lee Sun Gyun was supposed to be filming the lead role of a cop. Now, reacting to the report, a source from Cho Jin Woon’s agency Saram Entertainment stated that “He received a casting call and is considering it”. The company declared its intention to make a formal announcement after the reviewing process was done.

More about the K-drama No Way Out

For the fans of crime and thrill, No Way Out is the upcoming K-drama to look for. The drama is about two opposing groups in society that get into a conflict when a public prize of 20.0 billion KRW (about 14.8 million USD) is offered to catch a dangerous criminal. Lee Sun Gyun was supposed to take the lead role in the show as the brave cop Baek Jung Sik, who goes to great lengths to protect the lives of the people in his area. The mystery crime thriller also stars Yoo Jae Myung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Mu Yeol, and Lee Kwang Soo in the key roles.

Lee Sun Gyun steps down from projects amid drug controversy

Previously, the production company for No Way Out paused filming for two weeks to ensure the settlement of Lee Sun Gyun's case. After the case gathered attention, the My Mister actor took a step back, and the producers responded by announcing the continuation of filming with other cast members. If negotiations with Cho Jin Woong go well, he will appear in the show as police officer Baek Jung Sik.

