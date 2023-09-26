No Way Out: Taiwanese star Greg Hsu joins Lee Sun Kyun and Yoo Jae Myung

Greg Hsu, the acclaimed Taiwanese singer and actor known for his roles in series like Someday or One Day and the film Marry My Dead Body, is set to join an all-star cast for the upcoming K-drama No Way Out. This exciting lineup includes Lee Sun Kyun of Parasite fame, Yoo Jae Myung from Itaewon Class, Kim Mu Yeol of Juvenile Justice, and the beloved Lee Kwang Soo, known for his participation in the popular variety show Running Man. Together, they promise to deliver an unforgettable mystery thriller.

Greg Hsu joins No Way Out

No Way Out is a K-drama that was co-produced by LG U+'s STUDIO X+U and the production company Twin Film. It shows the violent conflict between "those who want to kill" and "those who want to survive" in the midst of a scenario where a 20 billion won ($15.2 million) bounty is set up for the murder of a despicable criminal who has just been released from prison. Greg Hsu has been confirmed to join the upcoming K-drama, where he will take on the role of "Mr. Smile," the mysterious killer who arrives in Korea on a commissioned assignment. Filming for the K-drama is slated to commence in October, with details regarding its broadcast date and platform to be disclosed at a later time. The drama will be directed by Choi Gook Hee, who has worked on the films Default, Life is Beautiful, and Split, and written by Lee Soo Jin, who wrote the screenplay for the movie The Devil's Deal.

More about No Way Out

While Yoo Jae Myung assumes the role of Kim Gook Ho, the heinous murderer who is released from prison after 13 years, actor Lee Sun Kyun plays Baek Joong Sik, a police officer who must defend citizens from the criminal. Lee Kwang Soo plays Yoon Chang Jae, a butcher who tries to earn back the money he lost, and Kim Moo Yeol plays Lee Sang Bong, a lawyer who takes on the role of Gook Ho's legal representative.

Know more about Greg Hsu

Greg Hsu, also known as Greg Han or Hsu Kuang Han, is a Taiwanese actor and model who has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for his roles in various dramas, including Q Series: Love of Sandstorm and Someday or One Day. His role in the 2019 drama Someday or One Day propelled him to stardom, earning him the endearing title of 'Nation's Boyfriend' due to his remarkable performance. His talent and dedication to acting led to his nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 52nd Golden Bell Awards.

