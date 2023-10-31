No Way Out: Vincenzo’s Kim Sung Cheol joins Cho Jin Woong in talks to star in upcoming thriller

Actor Kim Sun Cheol, known for his roles in K-dramas such as Vincenzo and Our Beloved Summer has received an offer to join the cast of No Way Out. It is being speculated that the actor could play a significant character in the crime thriller. Before this, actor Cho Jin Woong received an offer to replace Lee Sun Kyun in the upcoming K-dramas. Here are all the changes the show is heading towards.

Kim Sung Cheol in talks to join the No Way Out cast

On October 31 a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Sung Cheol might consider stepping into the shoes of Sung Joon Woo in No Way Out. In response to the report, Kim Sung Cheol’s agency J Company released a brief statement addressing the offer. The statement confirmed that the actor has been offered a key role in the show, but the decision is currently under review and will be announced once finalized. "Kim Sung Cheol has been presented with an opportunity to portray Sung Joon Woo in No Way Out and is presently evaluating the offer”.

Kim Sung Cheol made his debut in 2014 with Puberty. After appearing in multiple musicals, he got his breakthrough in 2017 with Prison Playbook. In 2019 he appeared in one of the hit series of all time, Arthdal Chronicles. The actor has since appeared in shows like Hospital Playlist, Our Beloved Summer, Sweet Home, Do You Like Brahms?, Vincenzo, Hellbound, and more.

Cho Jin Woong to replace Lee Sun Gyun

On October 30, Signal fame Cho Jin Woong ’s agency Saram Entertainment confirmed that the actor had received an offer to play the role of Baek Jung Sik. The role was earlier offered to Parasite fame Lee Sun Kyun, however, the actor chose to step down from his role after getting embroiled in a drug controversy. Fans will get to see Cho Jin Woong in the character of a police officer who will stop at nothing to protect his people from deadly criminals who are on the loose if this discussion proceeds as planned. The plot of the show centers on a conflict between two opposing communities over a reward of 20.0 billion KRW, or around 14.8 million USD, for capturing a dangerous criminal. The show also stars Yoo Jae Myung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Kwang Soo, and more in prominent roles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: GOLDEN: DJ Snake teases BTS Jungkook's stunning vocals in Please Don't Change preview