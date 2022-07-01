Noah Schnapp's crying selfie after watching Stranger Things Season 4 finale has fans worried for Will Byers

It's Stranger Things Season 4 finale day as the second volume premieres on Netflix soon. Fans have waited with bated breaths for the final two episodes ever since they binged on the first seven episodes in May 2021. Several twists have been teased by the showrunners for the finale already and Noah Schnapp seemed to add to it with his latest post.

Taking to his Instagram account, Noah Schnapp dropped an emotional post as he shared a selfie of himself crying after having watched the finale of the show. The actor who plays Will Byers on the show shared the photo in his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Stranger things finale" while looking tearful and giving a rather emotional reaction with his hand on his forehead. The post shared by Schnapp has left fans wondering if it's a spoiler.

The photo shared by Noah led fans to believe that his character Will Byers' fate may be in trouble in the finale. Among the many discussions surrounding his character's journey on the show, the one that was discussed when the first volume of the show's Season 4 came out, also happened to be Will's sexuality. Many have speculated that his character will be coming out to his best friend, Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler on the show. Netizens also wondered if Schnapp's emotional reaction was for that moment from the finale.

Check out Noah Schnapp's Instagram post here:

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been one of its scariest ones as it introduced one of its deadliest villains, Vecna in the same. The finale has been split into two episodes which have a run time of over two hours and fans have been excited to see where Season 4 ends considering the showrunners have promised that Season 5 will be its last one.

