NOBODY: aespa's Winter join forces with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz for upcoming collaborative single

The final members for the iconic collaboration for the song NOBODY have been revealed. aespa's Winter is the last member confirmed to join the lineup. Previously a newly released trailer raised anticipation among fans about the new track NOBODY. Featuring big names of artists from the K-pop industry, NOBODY was hailed as the history-changing track for the music industry.

aespa's Winter revealed as the final member

aespa's Winter is the last and the final member to join the lineup for the NOBODY collaboration. Winter is known for her vocalist and dancing abilities as a fellow aespa member. Before this reveal, Liz from the K-pop group IVE was confirmed to be revealed as the second artist.

Liz is known to be the vocalist in her K-pop group. Previously it was suspected that Wonyoung from IVE will be completing the trio for NOBODY. The first member to be revealed was Soyeon from the K-pop group (G)I-DLE. Soyeon is known for being a rapper, singer-songwriter as well and record producer from the K-pop group. She has been responsible for participating in the production of (G)I-DLE's music.

NOBODY is a special single eye for a global release on various audio streaming platforms. This epic unit collaboration is sure to make heads turn. The announcement was made on November 6 when M:USB dropped a teaser video on YouTube. NOBODY will be released on November 16.

Meanwhile, aespa released their new album Drama with six tracks. The title track is named the same as the album's name. Other tracks on the album include Trick or Trick, Don't Blink, Hot Air Balloon, YOLO, and You.

About NOBODY

NOBODY was made possible with the participation of famous domestic as well as foreign composers including BIGHIT MUSIC's singer-songwriter El Capitxn and lyricist Seo Ji Eum. This new project will help in efforts to support the hosting of World Expo 2030 in Busan. According to NOBODY's producer, this collaboration will help represent it as a special gift for music fans.

NOBODY is being held as a new history maker for K-pop with its global release. The official music and each member's teasers will also be put out ahead of the song's release.

