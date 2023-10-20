‘Nobody can save you except you’: BTS' RM keeps it real while offering support to fans during live session

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

BTS’ RM hosted a live session on the fan community app Weverse for his fans ARMY. There he talked about multiple things and caught up with fans. He also streamed members' songs and answered some fan questions as well. What touched fans' hearts the most was the advice he gave out uplifting their spirits.

BTS’ RM has a heart-to-heart with fans

BTS has always been known for their positive uplifting messages they have shared. From their LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF to their lyrics that promote self-love and overall positive vibes, BTS has always been a source of comfort for their fans. And BTS’ leader RM has once again proved that.

On October 19th, RM conducted a live session to connect with fans and discuss various topics. During the session, one of the ARMY shared about the negative thoughts they were having. RM couldn’t help but empathize and share his own story as a form of comfort to the ARMY. He confessed that he also felt like that once. The Wild Flower singer then went on to mention that, although he may not be aware of the fan's circumstances, location, or age, he urged the fan to have faith in him as he spoke about life. He emphasized that life is truly enjoyable and worth living.

Another fan went on and asked the rapper what he does when he feels lost and lonely in life. To that he replied that the question is really deep for him as he does feel lost and lonely often these days. He added that he tries to get his grip and be okay, but it has been hard for him. He suggests “ The only answer is just to enjoy the calmness and you know like try to be friends with my own self because nobody can save you, you know, except you.”

These messages really touched fans' hearts as they started trending phrases like “At least this planet has Namjoon” to show their appreciation towards the rapper. RM has always shown his willingness to openly discuss mental health issues, whether it involves sharing his own experiences or providing support to a fan. His compassionate and kind words have consistently resonated deeply with fans, and this is why the leader of BTS has earned wholehearted appreciation from his dedicated fan base.

BTS’ RM recent activities

On October 19 KST, RM was spotted at the Incheon airport as the BTS member was seen departing to London for his overseas schedule. The Moonchild singer, in his recent live stream, also discussed his upcoming music and projects. He initially hesitated to reveal his new hair color during the live session, but his silver hair was later confirmed through his presence at the airport. He also talked about how his fans love him and how he never takes that love for granted in the same live session. He added that sometimes it is too huge for him, but he feels blessed for all this love. Witnessing him express those sentiments, fans also felt delighted to love such a kind-hearted idol. Additionally, he mentioned that he had pulled an all-nighter due to an important schedule he needed to attend. Fans are eagerly anticipating something significant that might be in the works by the artist.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: When GOT7’s Jackson told BTS' RM ‘diss hajima’ and did everything to avoid getting into rap battle