NOBODY: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Karina, IVE's Wonyoung revealed as members for collaborative single

A mysterious trailer drop took the K-pop community by storm when they heard that three different K-pop groups would be coming together to release a new project. Soon after the trailer hinted at what will be the member names from the K-pop group (G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE with a small hint towards the end. NOBODY is the song's name and it is expected to be released on November 16 at 6 PM KST (02:30 PM IST).

Idol group members for NOBODY revealed

The recent exciting announcement has unveiled the names of the members of respective K-pop groups that will be participating in this special collaboration song called NOBODY. It is being considered an epic 4th generation of K-pop girl group collaboration with each group having one member participate in it. As per reports the song witnessed a collaboration between domestic and international songwriters who are masters of their craft.

The members revealed are as follows: Soyeon from (G)I-DLE, Karina from aespa, and Wonyoung from IVE will be participating and collaborating on the special single called NOBODY. The trailer for the same has been released and you can view it below. Three unique colors are used to represent each idol group member. Purple is representing Soyeon, Karina is being represented by Blue and Red is for the charming Wonyoung.

NOBODY is set for a worldwide release on various audio streaming platforms. The trailer was shared on M:USB's official YouTube channel. Different teasers and music videos will also be released as the premiere date approaches.

(G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE's latest activities

(G)I-DLE made their comeback on October 5 when they released their first-ever all-English language album called HEAT with the title track I Want That. A pre-release song called I Do was out in July. For this album, the K-pop group collaborated with music collective 88rising to produce the album. They will be performing at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

aespa is set to release its new album called Drama on November 10. It will be the K-pop group's fourth mini-album composed of six tracks with the title track named the same as the album. This will be a full-group comeback for aespa. IVE announced their first-ever world tour called SHOW WHAT I HAVE. It consists of 24 dates covering cities in Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the U.K., South America, Eastern Asia and Australia. The tour is set to begin in January 2024 and is produced by Live Nation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IVE announces first world tour SHOW WHAT I HAVE: Know dates, countries, ticket details and more