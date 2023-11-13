NOBODY teaser OUT: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, aespa’s Winter, and IVE’s Liz join forces for collaboration single

Soyeon from (G)I-DLE, Winter from aespa, and Liz from IVE have joined forces for an epic collaboration. They've just dropped a teaser for their upcoming single NOBODY, causing a stir in the K-pop scene.

NOBODY– A collaboration fans never thought about

Soyeon from (G)I-DLE, Winter from aespa, and Liz from IVE's highly anticipated collaboration on the special single NOBODY has been making all the buzz in town since the moment it was announced. This groundbreaking track has been crafted through the collaborative work of acclaimed composers both locally and internationally, in conjunction with lyricist Seo Ji Eum, and BIGHIT MUSIC's talented singer-songwriter, El Capitxn. This distinctive venture brings together the best talents in K-pop, aiming to support the vision for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Soyeon's Versatility, Winter's Charisma, and Liz's Uniqueness

NOBODY is set to launch on November 16, not just on local streaming services but on a global level. The performance will be viewable on the M:USB (MUSE BE) official YouTube channel. It'll also reach a larger audience through different social media platforms.

Soyeon, known for her rap prowess, Winter, who exudes charisma, and Liz, with her unique style, are coming together in NOBODY. Fans can anticipate a fusion of their diverse talents. NOBODY is already sparking discussions within the K-pop community. With these three stars joining forces, it is poised to be a great song that will surely break records.

The collaboration between Soyeon, Winter, and Liz is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in K-pop. Their teaser for NOBODY has left fans exhilarated, and expectations are soaring high. As these three incredible artists prepare to unveil their masterpieces, the fans are bracing for the song to drop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: aespa are unapologetic fearless queens in new powerful comeback music video for Drama