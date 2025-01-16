Nocturnal stills: Ha Jung Woo gets into intense showdown with Kim Nam Gil over his brother’s mysterious death in upcoming film

Nocturnal is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Ha Jung Woo as the lead. The plot follows a man who seeks to get to the bottom of his brother’s sudden death. Kim Nam Gil plays a key role in the film as his novel closely mirrors the events. New stills of the film has been released featuring the actors in an intense showdown.

On January 15, 2024, the production team of the upcoming movie Nocturnal released several stills featuring Ha Jung Woo as Min Tae and Kim Nam Gil as Ho Ryung. In the images, there is tension between Min Tae, who is determined to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death while searching for his missing sister-in-law, Moon Young, and Ho Ryung (Kim Nam Gil), who is desperate to find Moon Young to protect his novel and reputation.

In one striking image, Min Tae grabs Ho Ryung by the collar, his glare burning with cold fury as if demanding answers. Ho Ryung, visibly caught off guard, looks confused amidst the turmoil. Another gripping moment unfolds as the two confront each other again. Guided by hidden clues, Min Tae arrives at a secluded location only to find Ho Ryung already there as if anticipating the encounter.

The plot of the film follows Bae Min Tae as he embarks on a gripping quest to unravel the truth behind his younger brother’s suspicious death, the sudden disappearance of his sister-in-law, and a bestselling novel that chillingly mirrors the tragic events.

Apart from Ha Jung Woo and Kim Nam Gil, the supporting cast of the show includes Yoo Da In, Jung Man Shik, Heo Sung Tae, Im Sung Jae, and more. Nocturnal is set to be released on February 5, 2025.

