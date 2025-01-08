Nocturnal trailer: Ha Jung Woo uncovers deeper conspiracies involving Kim Nam Gil while searching brother’s killer; SEE poster

Nocturnal is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Ha Jung Woo in the lead role. The plot follows a man determined to uncover the truth behind his brother’s sudden death. Kim Nam Gil plays a pivotal role in the film, as his novel closely mirrors the events of the story. The main trailer for the movie provides a glimpse into the narrative, further piquing curiosity.

On January 8, 2024, the production team of Nocturnal released the main trailer for the movie. The trailer opens with Min Tae confronting the heartbreaking sight of his younger brother’s lifeless body. Suppressing his overwhelming grief, he vows to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

As the story unfolds, the disappearance of his brother’s wife, Moon Young, on the same night raises suspicions. Both the detective and others begin pointing fingers at her. While Min Tae embarks on a relentless search for Moon Young, a mysterious bestselling author, Ho Ryung, enters the scene, further deepening the intrigue.

A new poster for Nocturnal has been released, featuring Min Tae, portrayed by Ha Jung Woo, dressed in a suit and gripping a blood-stained pipe tightly. His intense gaze commands attention, hinting at the tension and determination driving his character. Additionally, new stills of Kim Nam Gil’s character, Kang Ho Ryung, have been unveiled, showcasing his mysterious and intense demeanor. Ho Ryung, a bestselling novelist, becomes entangled in the investigation surrounding Seok Tae’s death, which eerily mirrors the events in his book.

The plot of the film follows Bae Min Tae as he embarks on a gripping quest to uncover the truth behind his younger brother’s suspicious death, the sudden disappearance of his sister-in-law, and a bestselling novel that chillingly parallels the tragic events. Nocturnal is set to be released on February 5, 2025.

