Noh Sang Hyun in talks for BBC’s Gold Digger K-drama remake opposite Kim Hee Ae: Know plot, character details, more

Actor Noh Sang Hyun may be returning to the small screen with a bold new role. On July 20, a representative from his agency, Eco Global Group, confirmed that he had been approached for the upcoming Korean drama Gold Digger. It is based on the BBC series of the same name. The agency clarified that Noh Sang Hyun is currently reviewing the proposal and has not yet finalized his decision.

This potential casting has already sparked considerable interest among fans. It’s not only because of the unique source material but also due to reports that Kim Hee Ae has been cast as the female lead. The drama is currently in discussion for airing on JTBC, although no official broadcast details have been announced.

BBC’s Gold Digger goes Korean

Gold Digger is a psychological family drama originally aired by the BBC. It focuses on the life of a wealthy older woman who finds unexpected love with a much younger man. The Korean remake will retain the central theme: a story of emotional rediscovery and social judgment.

The central plot revolves around Julia, a 60-year-old woman who finds herself alone on her birthday. During a visit to an art gallery, she unexpectedly meets Benjamin, a 33-year-old man. Their growing relationship creates a ripple effect. It challenges not just societal norms but also the delicate ties between family, love, and identity.

Kim Hee Ae and Noh Sang Hyun’s 23-year age gap generates buzz

What has further stirred attention is the 23-year age difference between Kim Hee Ae, born in 1967, and Noh Sang Hyun, born in 1990. This large age gap, while central to the storyline, is also rare in casting, especially in Korean dramas. If the actor accepts the role, this would mark his first major on-screen pairing with the veteran actress.

Kim Hee Ae is widely respected for her intense, emotionally layered portrayals, most recently in The Whirlwind. Meanwhile, Noh Sang Hyun has steadily built a name for himself with standout roles in dramas like Pachinko and Soundtrack #2.

Adding weight to the project is the involvement of two seasoned writers. The script is being crafted by Sun Young, the screenwriter behind Forecasting Love and Weather, and Kang Eun Kyung, who penned the popular Dr. Romantic series.

Noh Sang Hyun’s packed schedule may delay confirmation

Notably, Noh Sang Hyun is currently busy preparing for two other projects: Genie, Make a Wish, and Wife of a 21st Century Prince. His final decision is likely to depend on production timelines, script discussions, and overall scheduling feasibility.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the actor will take on this unique and potentially career-defining role. As anticipation builds, all eyes are on the final cast lineup for Gold Digger.

