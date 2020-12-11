Nominees REVEALED for the 30th Seoul Music Awards; BTS youngest group to be nominated for Legend Grand Prize

The 30th Seoul Music Awards has officially revealed the list of nominees for their ceremony. Did your favourite artist make it?

The Seoul Music Awards, established in 1990, is a major award show presented annually by Sports Seoul for outstanding achievements in South Korea's music industry.In conjunction with 30 percent mobile votes, 40 percent digital downloads and album sales, and 30 percent judges' ratings, the winners are chosen from singers/idol groups etc. who have released albums throughout the year., within the period of eligibility.

Fans can vote for the categories of Main Award, Rookie Award, Trot Award, Ballad Award, R&B/Hip Hop Award, OST Award, Popularity Award, and K-Wave Award along with the special 30th-anniversary categories Legend Grand Prize and Legend Rookie Prize. The K-Wave Popularity Award will be decided completely on the basis of votes from outside of Korea and the Popularity Award, only on the basis of votes from Korea. The voting line is open from 11th Dec, 2020 12:00 to 24th Jan, 2021 24:00, Korean Standard Time. Fans can vote up to 10 times a day for each category during the period.

Here are all the nominees for the 30th Seoul Music Awards:

Main Award

AB6IX – “VIVID”

Apink – “LOOK”

APRIL – “Da Capo”

ASTRO – “GATEWAY”

ATEEZ – “ZERO : FEVER Part.1”

Baekhyun – “Delight”

Baek Ji Young – “I still love you a lot”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

BOL4 – “Puberty Book Ⅱ Pum”

BTS – “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7”

Chungha – “PLAY”

CIX – “Hello, Strange Time”

DAY6 – “The Book of Us : The Demon”

DreamCatcher – “Dystopia : The Tree of Language”

EXO – “EXO PLANET #5 –EXplOration– Live Album

GFRIEND – “回:LABYRINTH”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

GOT7 – “DYE”

Ha Sung Woon – “Twilight Zone”

Hwasa – “María”

ITZY – “IT’z ME”

IU – “eight”

IZ*ONE – “BLOOM*IZ”

Jessi – “NUNA”

Kang Daniel – “MAGENTA”

LOONA – “[#]”

MAMAMOO – “Dingga”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA X”

NCT – “RESONANCE Pt.1”

NCT 127 – “NCT #127 Neo Zone”

NCT DREAM – “RELOAD”

NU’EST – “The Nocturne”

Oh My Girl – “NONSTOP”

Park Ji Hoon – “The W”

Park Jin Young – “When We Disco”

Paul Kim – “Maum, Pt. 2”

PENTAGON – “WE:TH”

SEVENTEEN – “Heng:garæ”

SF9 – “9loryUS”

Stray Kids – “GO生 (GO LIVE)”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

Super Junior-D&E – “BAD BLOOD”

Super Junior-K.R.Y. – “When We Were Us”

Taemin – “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1”

Taeyeon – “Happy”

The Boyz – “CHASE”

TXT – “MINISODE 1 : BLUE HOUR”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

VICTON – “Mayday”

Zico – “Any Song”

Rookie of the Year

aespa – “Black Mamba”

CRAVITY – “HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE – SEASON 1.”

DRIPPIN – “Boyager”

ENHYPEN – “BORDER : DAY ONE”

GHOST9 – “PRE EPISODE 1 : DOOR”

Natty – “NINETEEN”

P1Harmony – “DISHARMONY : STAND OUT”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

STAYC – “Star To A Young Culture”

TREASURE – “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE”

Weeekly – “We are”

WEi – “IDENTITY : First Sight”

Trot Award

Jang Minho – “Read and Ignored”

Jang Yoon Jung – “To Destiny”

Jo Myung Sup – “When the Flowers Bloom and the Bird Cry”

Jung Dong Won – “Hit it off”

Kim Ho Joong – “We Are Family”

Kim Soo Chan – “Soo Chan Song Party”

Lim Young Woong – “Trust in me”

Na Hoon Ah – “Story of Nine”

Na Tae Joo – “Train of Life”

Ryu Ji Kwang – “Line 5 Woman”

Song Ga In – “HwaRyuChoonMong”

SUPERFIVE – “Hello”

Ballad Award

Ailee – “I’m”

Baek Ji Young – “I still love you a lot”

Car, the garden – “All Night Long”

Huh Gak – “Without you”

Im Chang Jung – “Love should not be harsh on you”

Jang Beom June – “Can’t Sleep”

Jeon Sang Keun – “One Step : Trace”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Goodbye”

Kyuhyun – “The Moment My Heart”

Noel – “Suddenly”

Paul Kim – “Hangover”

Sandeul – “Slightly Tipsy”

R&B/Hip Hop Award

Baekhyun – “Delight”

GIRIBOY – “Like a Film”

Jessi – “NUNA”

Lee Hi – “HOLO”

LOCO – “SOME TIME”

LUNCH – “I Don’t Need You”

MAKTUB – “Red Moon : SUPERNOVA”

OVAN – “I Need You”

Paul Kim – “Maum, Pt. 2”

Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON – “GANG Official Remix”

Zico – “Any song”

OST Award

Baekhyun – “My Love” (“Dr. Romantic 2” OST)

Baek Yerin – “Here I Am Again” (“Crash Landing On You” OST)

Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)

Gaho – “Start” (“Itaewon Class” OST)

Ha Hyun Woo – “Diamond” (“Itaewon Class” OST)

Heize and Punch – “Midnight” (“Do You Like Brahms” OST)

IU – “Give You My Heart” (“Crash Landing On You” OST)

Jeon Mi Do – “I Knew I Love” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)

Joy – “Introduce me a good person” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)

Kim Feel – “Someday, The Boy” (“Itaewon Class” OST)

Kyuhyun – “Confession Is Not Flashy” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)

Lee Suhyun – “In Your Time” (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” OST)

Taeyeon – “Kiss me” (“Do You Like Brahms?” OST)

Urban Zakapa – “Beautiful My Love” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)

Wheein – “With My Tears” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)

Popularity Award and K-Wave Award

AB6IX – “VIVID”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

Apink – “LOOK”

APRIL – “Da Capo”

ASTRO – “GATEWAY”

ATEEZ – “ZERO : FEVER Part.1”

Baekhyun – “Delight”

Baek Ji Young – “I still love you a lot”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

BOL4 – “Puberty Book Ⅱ Pum”

BTS – “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7”

Chungha – “PLAY”

CIX – “Hello, Strange Time”

CRAVITY – “HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE – SEASON 1.”

DAY6 – “The Book of Us : The Demon”

DreamCatcher – “Dystopia : The Tree of Language”

DRIPPIN – “Boyager”

ENHYPEN – “BORDER : DAY ONE”

EXO – “EXO PLANET #5 –EXplOration– Live Album

GFRIEND – “回:LABYRINTH”

GHOST9 – “PRE EPISODE 1 : DOOR”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

GOT7 – “DYE”

Ha Sung Woon – “Twilight Zone”

Hwasa – “María”

ITZY – “IT’z ME”

IU – “eight”

IZ*ONE – “BLOOM*IZ”

Jessi – “NUNA”

Kang Daniel – “MAGENTA”

Kim Ho Joong – “We Are Family”

Lim Young Woong – “Trust in me”

LOONA – “[#]”

MAMAMOO – “Dingga”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA X”

Na Hoon Ah – “Story of Nine”

Natty – “NINETEEN”

NCT – “RESONANCE Pt.1”

NCT 127 – “NCT #127 Neo Zone”

NCT DREAM – “RELOAD”

NU’EST – “The Nocturne”

Oh My Girl – “NONSTOP”

P1Harmony – “DISHARMONY : STAND OUT”

Park Ji Hoon – “The W”

Park Jin Young – “When We Disco”

Paul Kim – “Maum, Pt. 2”

PENTAGON – “WE:TH”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

SEVENTEEN – “Heng:garæ”

SF9 – “9loryUS”

STAYC – “Star To A Young Culture”

Stray Kids – “GO生 (GO LIVE)”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

Super Junior-D&E – “BAD BLOOD”

Super Junior-K.R.Y. – “When We Were Us”

Taemin – “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1”

Taeyeon – “Happy”

The Boyz – “CHASE”

TREASURE – “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE”

TXT – “MINISODE 1 : BLUE HOUR”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

VICTON – “Mayday”

Weeekly – “We are”

WEi – “IDENTITY : First Sight”

Young Tak – “Why are you coming out from there”

Zico – “Any Song”

Legend Grand Prize

(This category has been introduced to celebrate 30 years of the history of Seoul Music Awards. All the nominees have been the previous winners of the SMA Daesang and the years of their victory have been marked in parentheses)

BIGBANG (17th)

BoA (13th)

BTS (27th, 28th, 29th)

Byun Jin Sub (1st)

EXO (23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th)

Clon (7th)

Fin.K.L (10th)

Girls’ Generation (19th, 20th)

H.O.T. (8th, 9th)

Jo Sung Mo (10th, 11th)

Kim Gun Mo (5th, 12th)

Lee Hyori (14th)

PSY (22nd)

Roo’ra (6th)

SECHSKIES (9th)

Seo Taiji and Boys (3rd, 4th)

Shinhwa (15th)

Super Junior (21st)

Tae Jin Ah (2nd)

Taeyeon (29th)

TVXQ (16th)

Legend Rookie Prize

(This category will function the same way as the Legend Grand Prize Award)

AB6IX (29th)

After School (19th)

Ailee (22nd)

Apink (21st)

B1A4 (21st)

B.A.P (22nd)

BEAST (19th)

Big Mama (14th)

BLACKPINK (26th)

BOYFRIEND (21st)

Brown Eyed Girls (16th)

Brown Eyes (12th)

BTS (23rd)

Chae Jung An (10th)

Choi Yeon Je (4th)

Chungha (27th)

CNBLUE (20th)

Crayon Pop (23rd)

Davichi (18th)

D.G.N.A. (20th)

Eddy Kim (24th)

EXO-K (22nd)

FTISLAND (17th)

GFRIEND (25th)

Girls’ Generation (17th)

GOT7 (24th)

Gu Bon Seung (5th)

iKON (25th)

I.O.I (26th)

ITZY (29th)

IZ*ONE (28th)

J (11th)

JADU (12th)

Jo Sung Mo (9th)

Kim Hyun Jung (9th)

Kim Min Woo (1st)

Koyote (10th)

Lee Dukejean (3rd)

Lee Hi (22nd)

Lee Ji Hoon (8th)

Lee Jung Hyun (10th)

Lee Seung Gi (15th)

Lim Kim (23rd)

MAYA (14th)

Mighty Mouth (18th)

Morning Bond (12th)

NCT 127 (26th)

NRG (9th)

Park Hwayobi (11th)

PRISTIN (27th)

Rain (13th)

Red Velvet (24th)

Rich (13th)

S#arp (10th)

SE7EN (14th)

SeeYa (16th)

Seong Jin Woo (6th)

Seo Taiji and Boys (3rd, 4th)

SEVENTEEN (25th)

SG WANNABE (15th)

Shim Shin (2nd)

SHINee (18th)

Shin Hae Chul (1st)

Shin Seung Hoon (2nd)

SISTAR (20th)

Stray Kids (28th)

Sung Si Kyung (12th)

Super Junior (16th)

T-ara (19th)

Toya (12th)

TVXQ (15th)

TXT (29th)

Wanna One (27th)

Wheesung (13th)

Wonder Girls (17th)

Yangpa (8th)

Yook Gak Soo (6th)

YTC (7th)

Yuri (9th)

