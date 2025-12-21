Nora Fatehi gives health update after her car accident, calls it ‘scary, terrifying, traumatic moment’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to trauma and alcohol.

Nora Fatehi had a narrow escape after being involved in a car accident in Mumbai while on her way to perform at a concert on Saturday afternoon. Later, taking to social media, Nora described the incident as one of the most terrifying and traumatic moments of her life. She revealed that the impact caused her to be flung inside the car, during which she hit her head against the window. While she admitted to being in pain and suffering a concussion, she reassured fans that she was grateful to be alive and recovering.



Nora Fatehi shares health update

The actor said, “Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window.” Nora added, “I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.”



Nora even criticized drinking and driving by mentioning, “In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind. It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around. You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation. I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive. I'm not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm slightly still traumatized.”

On resumeing work immediately

Hours after sustaining minor injuries, the actor went ahead with her scheduled stage appearance alongside DJ David Guetta. Nora shared, “I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don't drink and drive.”

The actor then thanked everyone who reached out to check on her, expressing gratitude for the support she received. She said, “I want to say thank you to everyone who's been reaching out to see if I'm okay. I really appreciate that. It does mean a lot to me and thank you to my fans who have been messaging, I know everyone's so concerned. But again, I have to reiterate, don't drink and drive. There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. I'm grateful that I'm okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash behind right in front of my eyes, and I don't wish that upon anybody.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with trauma and alcohol abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

