North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismisses Kpop, calling it a 'vicious cancer'

Harsh penalties await those who are caught with any South Korean entertainment. Read on to find out.

According to a report from The New York Times, the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called K-Pop a "vicious cancer" that is corrupting the culture of young North Koreans. A report carried out by a North Korean publication stated that K-pop is corrupting and tainting North Korean youth by influencing their attire, hairstyle, speech and behaviour.

Not just that, the publication warned that if this goes unchecked, then it would make North Korea crumble like a damp wall! It is no secret that the hostile neighbours don't see eye to eye, yet over the years South Korean pop culture (K-dramas and K-pop) was illegally consumed by North Korean citizens, who felt closer to their language, culture and identity with the Korean wave reaching their shores too. However, Kim Jong Un's authoritarian regime put this glorious exchange of culture to an end.

Kim Jong Un announced that anyone caught consuming South Korean content will be sentenced to 5-15 years in a labour camp. Those who are caught speaking, writing, or singing in a “South Korean style,” could face two years of hard labour, while those who are caught smuggling South Korean entertainment could even face the death penalty! Even text messages or conversations with evidence of South Korean accents or references could get someone expelled from the city.

