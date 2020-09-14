8 Years of Barfi!: When Ranbir Kapoor was bribed by Anurag with Bhang to shoot on Holi for Priyanka co starrer

Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Barfi! Turns 8 today. As the film completes yet another milestone, we look back at a story about Ranbir Kapoor that will leave you in splits.

A film that managed to tug at our hearts back in 2012 and continues to stay special is , and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Barfi! Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi is a special film that starred Ranbir and Priyanka as Murphy "Barfi" Johnson and Jhilmil Chatterjee. The unique love story of a deaf-mute boy with an autistic girl is captured in the most beautiful manner from the lens of Anurag Basu and that is one of the USPs that struck a chord with the audience.

Barfi did not just win awards and accolades at home but impressed international audiences as well. Ranbir, Ileana and Priyanka’s film was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Awards. While the film clinched Filmfare Awards in 7 categories, it also was a huge blockbuster success. Both Ranbir and Priyanka’s performances were loved by fans and it managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts.

But, did you know that Anurag Basu had bribed Ranbir during the shoot of the film to get him and his crew to work on Holi? Well, as per Hindustan Times, Anurag Basu revealed to the daily national back in the days that he had to bribe his crew to work on Holi as they did not feel like doing so. As per the report, Basu said that Ranbir and crew were not keen on shooting on Holi but he told them that if they shoot, he will treat them to Bhang. He further revealed that when crew and Ranbir came on the set to shoot, there were bottles of Bhang and everyone was charged up to shoot.

Here is a BTS shoot video of Barfi!:

However, Anurag shared that everyone began having it including him and Ranbir and others. However, the filmmaker shared that they managed to shoot the scene. The scene they were shooting was at Filmcity, Mumbai and it was related to Ranbir being jailed while Ileana had to talk to Saurabh Shukla for bail. The filmmaker told the daily that he and Ranbir shot on the sets and later returned home in a trance-like state. However, the Barfi filmmaker shared that the scenes turned out quite splendidly and that he was relieved. Well, surely that is quite the anecdote from the sets of the film.

As per Box Office India, Barfi managed to make over 100 Crores at the box office and was acclaimed a superhit. Fans loved the chemistry and banter between Ranbir and Priyanka and the music by Pritam is still considered to be the finest. All in All, the sweet love story with Ranbir, Ileana and Priyanka is a treat that one should not miss.

