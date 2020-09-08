Asha Bhosle turns 87: From Dev Anand to Rekha, see India's melody queen's priceless photos on her birthday

As Asha Bhosle celebrates her 87th birthday, we decided to go back in time and look at some of her priceless and unseen photos from over the years. Check it out below.

India's legendary singer Asha Bhosle turns 87 today and even though we may not hear the melody queen's voice often, Bhosle's voice, songs and tunes is evergreen and a fan favourite among millions even today. Asha and sister Lata Mangeshkar are often referred to as the melody queens in Indian music and rightly so. Over the years, the sisters have kept their personal lives extremely private and spend their time between Mumbai and Dubai. In fact, last year, Asha Bhosle celebrated her 86th birthday in Dubai at her restaurant in the global city.

Asha Bhosle, who began her career in the 1940s, has given us innumerable hits like: Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko, Piya tu ab toh aa ja, Parde mein rehne do, Yeh mera dil, Dum maro dum, Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye, Mera kuchh samaan among others. And even today, the singer's day starts with music.

In an interview, last year, just before her birthday, Asha had revealed how even at this age her day starts with music and one hour of riyaaz. While speaking to Outlook India, Asha had said, "Riyaaz is not a task for me, it is my lifestyle. I carry an electric tanpura even when I travel, and for one hour, wherever I am, I have to do my riyaaz. That is my way of starting my day, there is no other way for me. If God has gifted me a voice, I should keep nurturing it. Regular riyaaz beautifies and maintains the voice. Iska koi shortcut nahin hai."

Today, as India's melody queen Asha Bhosle celebrates her 87th birthday, we decided to go back in time and look at some of her priceless and unseen photos from over the years. Take a look:

Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle during the Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards in Mumbai on March 31, 2013.

Asha Bhosle and Dev Anand during the recording of songs for the film "Chargesheet" after 28 years in 2008.

President Pratibha Patil presents Padma Vibhushan award to playback singer Asha Bhosle during a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 5, 2008 in New Delhi.

Asha Bhosle and Amitabh Bachchan at an album launch in October, 2005.

and Asha Bhosle at the Yash Chopra Memorial Award 2018 in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle reaches Mumbai airport from London in October 2011. She entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most studio recordings (singles) by an artist, She has recorded up to 11,000 solo, duet and chorus backed songs and in over 20 Indian languages since 1947.

Asha Bhosle and Shujaat Khan perform on stage at the Royal Festival Hall on March 16, 2011 in London, United Kingdom.

Here's wishing Asha Bhosle a very Happy Birthday!

