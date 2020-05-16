Blast from the past: Did you know Jeetendra once refused to work with Mumtaz in a movie?

Jeetendra had once refused to work with Mumtaz in a movie back in the 1960s. Read on to know what made him change his decision.

Jeetendra who is popularly known as the Jumping Jack of Bollywood serves as an inspiration for many young and aspiring actors in current times. Noted filmmaker V. Shantaram is accredited for helping the actor achieve his dreams during the early stage of his career. The producer-actor duo had earlier worked together in many movies. However, Jeetendra witnessed overnight stardom when his movie Farz was released in 1967. In fact, the lead actress Babita also became a star after that.

Just like many other members from the film fraternity, Jeetendra has also been mired in controversies and gossips at times. There was once a time when the actor refused to work with yesteryear actress Mumtaz too. It so happened that V. Shantaram had signed Jeetendra and his daughter Rajshree for the movie Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti. Moreover, Mumtaz was also roped in as a supporting actress. However, Rajshree could not complete the movie due to some unknown reasons.

ALSO READ | When Dharmendra and Jeetendra were compared to 'monkeys’ by this yesteryear superstar

This is the reason why V. Shantaram had a talk with Jeetendra about casting Mumtaz as the female lead in the movie. This made the actor upset who then complained about how an actress doing small roles could be roped in the same. However, he gave in and was finally cast alongside Mumtaz in the movie. Later on, it was a huge hit post its release and both the actors reached their heights of success, especially Mumtaz.

Check out the video below:

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Classic songs of the legendary actor which are still fondly remembered)

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×