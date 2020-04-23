Blast from the past: Did you know Sridevi made the makers cut the scenes of a co star from one of her films?

Sridevi had once asked the makers to cut the scenes of a co-star from one of her films. Read on for further details.

Late actress continues to rule the hearts of the Indian viewers through her evergreen films even now. The stunning diva was considered one of the most successful actresses of the Bollywood film industry. It won’t be wrong to say that it will be very difficult to fill her void in the industry. She passed away on 24th February 2018. However, like every other actor in B-town, Sridevi also got involved in certain controversies that grab headlines sometimes even now.

It is said that despite being a successful star, Sridevi got upset with the extra footage given to her co-actors in films. This is the reason why she allegedly made makers cut the roles of those co-actors whose performances seem to overshadow her in films. The same happened with Sridevi’s co-star Reema Lagoo in the 1993 film Gumrah helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Although the latter was just five years older than the actress, she was still portraying the role of Sridevi’s mother in the film.

When Sridevi watched the film during its editing, she felt that Reema Lagoo’s performance was making her role appear faded. Thus, she asked the makers to cut some of Reema’s scenes from the film. As Sridevi was a bankable actress at that time and most of her films turned out to be super hits, this is the reason why Gumrah’s producer Yash Johar had to give in to her demands. He did, however, feel bad for Reema Lagoo and talked about the same to her. He then promised to cast the actress in the character of a mother in every film that he produces thereafter.

Check out the video below:

Credits :Lehren Retro

