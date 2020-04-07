Blast From The Past: Did you know Yash Chopra was NOT interested in roping in Shah Rukh Khan for Darr?

Shah Rukh Khan, who left everyone amazed with his performance in Darr, wasn’t Yash Chopra’s initial choice for the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Read on to know more.

is one of the superstars in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction. The superstar, also known as the King of Romance, has been ruling millions of hearts for almost three decades now. He not only taught the world how to romance, but his versatility and choice of scripts also speak volumes about his talent. However, his journey to stardom isn’t a cakewalk and everyone is aware of this fact. A Delhi boy had stepped into the world of acting with Doordarshan’s Fauji and Circus. However, he ventured into the mainstream cinema with 1992 release Deewana.

It goes without saying that SRK’s fresh talent in this Raj Kanwar directorial (with Divya Bharti and in the lead) made him an overnight star. But success was still miles away from him as all his films post Deewana failed to create a magic at the box office. However, King Khan’s journey took an interesting turn after he played the lead antagonist in movies like Baazigar and Darr at the beginning of his career. It was a touted to be a brave move by Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman star as newcomers refrained from doing a negative role in the movie. But this move proved beneficial for Shah Rukh as both the movies went to become blockbuster hits.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Shah Rukh Khan. While we still cherish both the movies, did you know that King wasn’t the first choice for the role of an antagonist in both Baazigar and Darr? In fact, Yash Chopra wasn’t keen to rope in SRK for Darr at all. According to media reports, Yash and Aditya Chopra had watched some shots of SRK’s 1993 release King Uncle and weren’t much impressed with the actor. However, they didn’t have any option as everyone kept rejecting the film.

The Chopras decided to rope in Shah Rukh for Darr which also featured Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in the lead. Interestingly, the makers decided to shoot the Holi sequence at the beginning with Khan. And much to their surprise, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor stunned them with his stupendous performance and won their hearts in no time. Interestingly, after the movie was released, Shah Rukh went on to steal the show with his stint as the lead antagonist and even bagged accolades for the negative role. In fact, he even overshadowed Sunny Deol who was a well established star by then. Interestingly, Sunny was quite miffed by this and didn’t work with Yash Raj Films again. In fact, as per the buzz, he didn’t even speak to King Khan for over a decade after Darr.

For the uninitiated, before finalising SRK for Rahul’s role in Darr, Yash and Aditya Chopra had approached Sanjay Dutt, and for the movie. However, each of them turned it down for their own reasons. While Sanjay was already working as an antagonist in Khal Nayak, Aamir wasn’t keen to do a negative role at that point of his career.

Well given Shah Rukh Khan’s mind-boggling performance in Darr, we are glad that he did the movie and gave us an iconic movie. Don’t you agree?

As of now, it’s been over a year since the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor was last seen on the big screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial Zero along with and and featured Shah Rukh in the role of a dwarf. However, despite an impressive ensemble of cast, Zero failed to create a spark at the box office and was declared a flop. Ever since then, King Khan has been on a break and has been enjoying his time with his family.

Although there have been several speculations about his next project, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which features , and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Bankrolled by , the movie is expected to release in December this year.

Credits :Lehren Retro

