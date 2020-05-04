Blast from the past: When Aamir Khan was shown the door by Alka Yagnik during a song recording session

Aamir Khan was once shown the door by Alka Yagnik during the recording of a song. Read on for further details.

Alka Yagnik is considered one of the best singers of the Bollywood film industry for all the obvious reasons. She began her career in singing at a very young age and eventually became one of the most sought-after singers of B-town. The singer has voiced multiple melodious numbers from hit movies which continue to mesmerize the audience. However, there was a time when Alka Yagnik grabbed the headlines for an incident that will be remembered by her for a long time.

It so happened that the singer was recording the song ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’ from the hit movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. was also present there at the recording room. Alka then noticed that the former was looking constantly at her during the recording session of the session and this made her a little uncomfortable. She then went straight to the actor and asked him to leave the room as she found the latter to be very much distracting.

Well, the shocking fact here is that Alka didn’t know Aamir was the lead hero of the movie as he was a fresh face at that time. It was only when the movie’s director Mansoor Khan introduced her to the star cast that she realized the grave mistake done by her. The singer eventually sought an apology from Aamir Khan for her unexpected behaviour. The latter, however, still teases the singer over the entire incident.

