Blast from the past: When Amitabh Bachchan was harassed over pending payment by THIS actress

Amitabh Bachchan has witnessed a terrible phase in his career that is hardly known to anyone. It was during this time that he was pestered by an actress for money.

Amitabh Bachchan is the ultimate megastar of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actor made his debut in the film industry with the movie Saat Hindustani and the rest is history. Big B has been ruling the hearts of millions for decades and continues doing so even now. However, very few people are aware of the fact that the Gulabo Sitabo actor had witnessed numerous ups and downs in the long span of his acting career.

We are talking about the time when Big B was in huge debt after setting up his own production house named Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd. To add to this, his comeback movie titled Mrityudaata which was released in 1997 was declared a flop at the box office. It featured Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. As a result, Amitabh Bachchan faced huge losses and was unable to pay back anyone during that time.

However, there were a few people who were adamant about getting their pending dues from the actor. Among them was Dimple Kapadia who was reportedly upset over not getting her payment. She is said to have pestered Amitabh Bachchan for payment by repeatedly calling him. Not only that but the actress also sent her secretary for settling down her pending dues. This action of Dimple Kapadia had upset Big B, reveals reports. However, Amitabh Bachchan was finally able to fight back all his troubles and secured back his position in Bollywood soon.

