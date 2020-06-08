Blast from the past: When Amitabh Bachchan's behaviour left Mehmood perturbed for THIS reason

Yesteryear actor Mehmood once got upset with Amitabh Bachchan and spilled the beans about the same in an interview. Read on for further details.

Amitabh Bachchan- the name says it all! This megastar of Bollywood has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for decades and continues to do so even now. He has given multiple hits in the entire span of his career and needless to say, has showcased his acting prowess pretty well. Almost everyone remembers the iconic characters played by Big B on-screen including Vijay from Agneepath, Jai from Sholay, Debraj Sahai from Black, Subir from Abhimaan, and much more.

However, there are multiple times when the actor got mired in controversies or had a fallout with his colleagues or other people. Although Amitabh Bachchan opts to remain away from such issues and refrains from talking about the same, his name does pop up in gossip columns for multiple reasons. We will be talking about one such instance when legendary actor Mehmood got upset with Big B once and spoke about the same in an interview too.

It so happened that Mehmood and Amitabh Bachchan shared a good rapport with each other. The former was more like a father figure to Big B. This is because Mehmood’s brother Anwar Ali had featured alongside the Badla actor in Saat Hindustani post which the two of them became good friends. Anwar even supported Amitabh Bachchan during that time and let the latter stay with him. It is during this time that Big B was introduced to Mehmood. However, none of Amibabh’s films were faring well those days.

It was then that Mahmood cast him as the lead actor in Bombay to Goa. Although the movie did not do well at the box office it definitely paved the way for Big B’s future success. It was after the release of this movie itself that he bagged Zanjeer and the rest is history. Post that, Mehmood came to meet Amitabh Bachchan and his family when the latter’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan suddenly fell ill. However, when Mehmood himself underwent bypass surgery in the same hospital, Big B did not go to meet him.

This behaviour of Amitabh Bachchan had upset Mehmood and he spoke about the same in an interview. The veteran actor stated that while Harivansh Rai Bachchan was Big B’s biological father, he was the one who taught him how to earn money. He also revealed how they kept the actor at their home, gave him work and films. However, Mehmood did not forget to add that Amitabh Bachchan had a lot of respect for him. He then mentioned how he went to meet Big B’s father at his home as an act of courtesy but the latter did not come to meet him when he underwent bypass surgery. He added that the actor did not meet him even once or wish him during that time despite knowing that he was at the same hospital. However, as luck would have it, the two actors reconciled later on. Amitabh Bachchan was, however, deeply saddened when he got to know about Mehmood’s demise later on.

Talking about Mehmood, he is still considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema who has ruled the hearts of generations. The actor was basically known for the comic roles that he played in movies. This great star left for his heavenly abode on 4th October 2004 leaving many of his fans and former colleagues teary-eyed. The veteran actor had worked in over 300 movies and later on produced a lot more which were declared hits at the box office. Needless to say, his legacy will be remembered for ages.

Coming to Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar has some interesting projects coming up as of now. He will team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo that will be released in a few days. The actor will feature alongside , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra that has been produced by . Big B has one more movie lined up which is the sports drama titled Jhund. He will team up with Emraan Hashmi for the mystery thriller Chehre that has been produced by Anand Pandit. It is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020.

