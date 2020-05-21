Blast from the past: When Dharmendra gatecrashed and stopped Jeetendra, Hema Malini's wedding

Did you know Dharmendra stopped Jeetendra and Hema Malini's marriage from happening? Read further to know more details.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. However, there are numerous gossips and controversies related to this power couple too. In fact, Hema Malini has mentioned one of the instances in her biopic also which is sure to stun everyone who knows about the same. Very few people are aware of the fact that the actress almost tied the knot with former co-star Jeetendra once. Yes, that’s right!

It so happened that Hema Malini’s mother Jaya was unhappy with her growing closeness to Dharmendra because of which she wanted to marry her off soon. She then chose Jeetendra to be the Dream Girl’s prospective life partner. During that time, the two actors had collaborated for a few movies too. As the Jumping Jack of Bollywood already had a soft corner for Hema Malini, he agreed for the marriage. The two of them then flew off to Madras along with their families.

When Dharmendra got to know about Jeetendra-Hema Malini’s marriage, his anger knew no bounds. The Sholay actor went to meet Shobha Sippy, Jeetendra’s then girlfriend post which they flew off to Madras. After that, Dharam Ji not only gatecrashed the wedding but was also able to stop it from happening. While Hema Malini’s family members initially did not approve of their relationship, they finally gave in later on and the two love birds got married eventually. But this particular incident is sure to remain in the minds of their fans for a long period!

