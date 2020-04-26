Blast from The Past: When Manoj Kumar didn’t let Hema Malini shoot for Kranti for an entire day

Hema Malini and Manoj Kumar were seen together in 1981 release Kranti and the movie emerged as one of the superhit movies.

Hema Malini is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who has given several blockbuster movies in her career of over five decades. She has proved her mettle time and again and continues to be praised for her acting prowess. Known as the Dream Girl of Bollywood, many considered working with Hema as a dream come true moment. But did you know one of her co-stars made her wait for an entire day on the sets and didn’t let her shoot a scene?

Yes! you read that right. This happened on the sets of Hema’s 1981 release Kranti and the actor was the legendary star Manoj Kumar. Kranti was one of the most talked-about movies of the 1980s as it had brought together some of the most popular actors, Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Sarika, Prem Chopra, etc together in one project. The movie was helmed and produced by Manoj and it was indeed a task to manage all the stars and the schedules during the shoot.

In such a scenario, when Hema asked Manoj to wrap her shoot early for a day, the actor turned director was left infuriated. Reportedly, she was also shooting for Razia Sultan at the same time and wanted to shoot some scenes of the movie on the same day. Miffed with Hema’s demand, Manoj decided not to shoot any scene of the actress for the day. In fact, he even made her wait for the entire day on the sets, and later the Dream Girl actress had to leave the sets without shooting any scene.

On the other hand, when Razia Sultan director Kamal Amrohi came to know about the incident, he got upset and even quizzed Manoj Kumar about the same. To this, Kumar explained that while Hema had given her dates for Kranti, she shouldn’t be shooting for any other movie at the same time. Besides, the Roti Kapda Aur Makaan star also emphasized that if she had to shoot for another movie, the director should have spoken to him at least. This left Kamal Amrohi speechless.

Nevertheless, Hema completed the shooting of Kranti and the movie emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

