Blast from the past: When Raj Kapoor publicly took a jibe at Raaj Kumar and called him a murderer

Raj Kapoor had once publicly taken a jibe at Raaj Kumar and called him a murderer at a wedding party. The latter had once refused an offer to work in one of Raj Kapoor's films.

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed numerous instances when friends have turned into foes and displayed their animosity publicly. While some of the stars have reunited over time, a few others have never reconciled with each other. Some of these infamous fights continue to grab the headlines of gossip columns from time to time. Today, we will be talking about a public altercation between two veteran actors, Raj Kapoor and Raaj Kumar that created a lot of buzz back then.

It so happened that the two actors were present together at Bollywood's popular villain Prem Chopra’s wedding party. Raj Kapoor was probably drunk at the event in which he reportedly went up to Raaj Kumar and publicly shouted at him and called him a murderer. The latter was obviously taken aback by these harsh words of the Mera Naam Joker actor post which he stated that although he might be a killer, he had never approached Raj Kapoor for work.

For the unversed, Raaj Kumar served as a sub-inspector of Mumbai police before venturing into Hindi films. However, he later left the job because of allegedly getting involved in a murder case. The actor earned fame owing to his stellar performances in movies. It is during that time Raj Kapoor offered him a role in his film Mera Naam Joker. However, Raaj Kumar bluntly refused the offer stating that he will be doing only solo films. The actor also went on to say that he cannot be compared to actors like Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar. These statements did not go well with Raj Kapoor who apparently vented out his anger on Raaj Kumar after he met the latter at the wedding party.

