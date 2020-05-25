Blast from the past: When Rajesh Khanna incurred Mehmood's wrath because of his tantrums on a film set

Did you know Rajesh Khanna once angered Mehmood because of his tantrums on the sets of a film? Read further for more details.

Rajesh Khanna is considered the very first superstar of the Hindi film industry who enjoyed a massive fan following all over the country. However, apart from his stardom, the actor reportedly lacked something as revealed by many filmmakers which is professionalism. Certain sources also reveal that many producers remained tensed because of the romantic hero’s tantrums on the sets of movies but had to work with him because of commitments. This attitude of Khanna later affected his stardom too.

There are many incidents and controversies related to the life of the superstar. One such incident happened on the sets of the 1979 movie Janta Hawaldar. The shooting for this movie was being conducted at noted comedian-actor Mehmood’s farmhouse. Rajesh Khanna was also residing there to complete the film’s shoot. One day, Mehmood’s son greeted the actor with a ‘hello’ and went his way. This did not go well with Khanna as he thought the former had insulted him.

This not only upset the superstar but he also started coming late to the sets of the movie. He made all others wait including Mehmood who was also the director of the project. This made the latter upset about Rajesh Khanna’s behaviour and one day he lost his cool post which he slapped the actor. This shocked the actor after which Mehmood asked him to complete the movie’s shoot as he had paid him for the same. As it is said, the shooting schedule went well after that and Janta Hawaldar was declared hit after its release in theatres.

Check out the video below:

(ALSO READ: Throwback: Did you know Rajesh Khanna graced Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhalia's wedding? See Pic)

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×