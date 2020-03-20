Blast from Past: When Rakesh Roshan explained why Salman Khan was a surprise package in Karan Arjun

As Rakesh Roshan directorial Karan Arjun completed 25 years of release this year, we revisit the director’s interview where he spoke about Salman Khan and his cult classic.

Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 release Karan Arjun starring and in the lead is one of the cult classics of Bollywood. Not only it came with an unusual reincarnation story of two brothers, but it also brought Salman and SRK together for the first time. Interestingly, the iconic movie has just completed 25 years of its release and the cast was spotted getting nostalgic about the same. Besides, there have been several trivia about Karan Arjun which the fans still love to talk about, be it Salman not being the first choice for the role to SRK not being convinced with the storyline.

However, we have got our hands on an archive of an interview where director Rakesh Roshan was spotted getting candid about Rakesh Roshan. In the video, Rakesh stated that he got the idea of making Karan Arjun, a story of reincarnated brothers, with a thought that Bollywood has witnessed reincarnated love stories. “I thought why not have it in family bonds, mother and son, mother and two sons. So, the idea came from there and I just made a rough story,” he added.

He then spoke about roping in Salman Khan who, as per him was a surprise package of the movie. Rakesh stated that the superstar’s role in Karan Arjun was entirely new territory for him. “Audience ne aise Salman ko nahi dekha hoga kyunki ab tak jitni pictures ki, sab romantic pictures ki hai. Isme uska role hai ki who bahut gumsum, bahut chup-chaap, baatein bilkul nahi karta hai, ek ya do word kehta hai puri picture me, is type ka role hai,” he was quoted saying. The director also asserted that Salman did a great job in the movie.

Meanwhile, Salman also called it a special movie for himself and stated that he has many beautiful memories attached to it. Apart from Salman and SRK, Karan Arjun also featured Rakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol and Amrish Puri in the lead.

