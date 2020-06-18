Blast from the past: When Sanjay Dutt refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan in a movie

Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in many movies. However, once the latter refused to work in a movie co-starring Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan is known as the megastar of Bollywood for reasons that are known to everyone. Every single actor in the industry wants to share screen space with Big B at least once in a lifetime. However, that was not so with Sanjay Dutt some years back when he was being approached for a movie. Well, the readers will be shocked to know that the movie we are talking about here is the 1992 epic drama titled Khuda Gawah.

Yes, that’s right. It was originally Sanjay Dutt who was actually approached for the movie. Apart from that Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to make a guest appearance in the same. However, the Munna Bhai MBBS star rejected the offer stating that he won’t get any pivotal role to play if he gets roped in a movie featuring Big B. Thus, Sanjay Dutt did not take up the movie despite repeated requests made by director Mukul S. Anand.

Post that, the offer for playing the male lead went to South star Nagarjuna Akkineni. However, there was a lot of delay in the production process of the movie and the role finally went to Amitabh Bachchan. Sanjay Dutt had earlier revealed in one of his interviews that he took the correct decision by rejecting the role in Khuda Gawah. However, later on, the actor himself went to meet Big B for making him play a pivotal role in the movie titled Kaante.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Talking about Khuda Gawah, the epic drama featured Big B and late actress in the lead roles. The movie also featured Danny Denzongpa and Shilpa Shirodkar in pivotal roles. This was for the third time that Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated for a movie back then. The music for the movie was given by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Needless to say, it went on to become one of the most successful movies during that time. Not only that but the lead actors received honorary awards from the Afghan government too.

(ALSO READ: When Sanjay Dutt said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'beautiful side' will disappear once she enters Bollywood)

Credits :Lehren Retro

Share your comment ×