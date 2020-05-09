Blast from the past: When Sridevi and Saroj Khan refrained from talking to each other for THIS reason

There was a time when late actress Sridevi and choreographer Saroj Khan got involved in an ugly fight post which they stopped talking to one another. Read on for further details.

Late actress and popular choreographer Saroj Khan have worked together in many hit movies including Mr. Bechara, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe and others. The two of them not only shared a good rapport with each other but were also good friends. Their bond grew stronger during the shooting schedule for the movie Nagina. However, certain incidents tend to have a deep impact on such friendships and this is exactly what happened with Sridevi and Saroj Khan later on.

Their fight reportedly went to such an extent that the two of them refrained from talking to each other and also stopped working together. If media reports are to be believed, the two stars did not have a conversation with each other for almost a year. This fact has been revealed by Saroj Khan herself in one of her interviews. We all remember Sridevi’s iconic song Hawa Hawai from Mr. India that was a huge hit. Similarly, ’s song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab which was released the following year was also super hit.

It so happened that Sridevi was quite angry after having watched the song and alleged that Saroj Khan had taught better dance steps to Madhuri Dixit than her. These words of Sridevi offended the choreographer post which the two of them stopped talking to each other. A year later, she choreographed a song for one of Anil Kapoor’s movies which was watched by Sridevi too. The latter then went to talk to Saroj Khan herself post which the two of them developed a friendship with each other yet again.

